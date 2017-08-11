Luanda — The opposition CASA-CE coalition Thursday in Luanda defended a full reform in the country's financial system in order to boost the economy and improve the lives of citizens.

This was pledged Thursday in Luanda by the political organisation's MP candidate, Carlos Pinto, during a State-run Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA) broadcast, under the ongoing electoral campaign.

The politician said that the financial system reform entails investment in the non-oil sector and do away with non-performing credit and the load based on favoritism.

According to the politician, the injection of securities into state banks deprives the possibility of investing in other areas such as health, education and infrastructure.

The country will hold its fourth elections on 23 August this year to elect the Parliament, President and his deputy.