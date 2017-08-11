10 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - CASA-CE Defends Financial System Reform

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The opposition CASA-CE coalition Thursday in Luanda defended a full reform in the country's financial system in order to boost the economy and improve the lives of citizens.

This was pledged Thursday in Luanda by the political organisation's MP candidate, Carlos Pinto, during a State-run Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA) broadcast, under the ongoing electoral campaign.

The politician said that the financial system reform entails investment in the non-oil sector and do away with non-performing credit and the load based on favoritism.

According to the politician, the injection of securities into state banks deprives the possibility of investing in other areas such as health, education and infrastructure.

The country will hold its fourth elections on 23 August this year to elect the Parliament, President and his deputy.

Angola

Huila - Agriculture Sector Needs Southern Region's Meat Production Potential

The secretary of State for the Agricultural Entrepreneurial Sector, Carlos Alberto Jaime, last Wednesday in Lubango… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.