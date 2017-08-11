Angola: Gender Programs Pleased United Nations

Luanda — The coordinator of the United Nations in Angola Pier Paolo Balladelli said Thursday in Luanda that Angola has seen "evident" results in recent years in the development of women-related programs.

The UN diplomat was addressing journalists at the end of a meeting granted to him Thursday, by the Angolan National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

With his interlocutor, Paolo Balladelli addressed issues related to the work developed with the specific committees of the Angolan parliament, with emphasis on gender, human rights and justice systems.

He said that the occasion also served to discuss with the leader of the National Assembly aspects related to the continuous implementation of the program on sustainable development, a project signed two years ago by Angola and the UN.

He emphasized that the United Nations intends that Angola, internally and externally be able to express great leadership in the international arena.

The United Nations, according to Paolo Balladelli, will continue to work with the Angolan authorities, even after the inauguration of a new government that will come from the 23 of August elections.