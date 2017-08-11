10 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Gender Programs Pleased United Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The coordinator of the United Nations in Angola Pier Paolo Balladelli said Thursday in Luanda that Angola has seen "evident" results in recent years in the development of women-related programs.

The UN diplomat was addressing journalists at the end of a meeting granted to him Thursday, by the Angolan National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

With his interlocutor, Paolo Balladelli addressed issues related to the work developed with the specific committees of the Angolan parliament, with emphasis on gender, human rights and justice systems.

He said that the occasion also served to discuss with the leader of the National Assembly aspects related to the continuous implementation of the program on sustainable development, a project signed two years ago by Angola and the UN.

He emphasized that the United Nations intends that Angola, internally and externally be able to express great leadership in the international arena.

The United Nations, according to Paolo Balladelli, will continue to work with the Angolan authorities, even after the inauguration of a new government that will come from the 23 of August elections.

Angola

Huila - Agriculture Sector Needs Southern Region's Meat Production Potential

The secretary of State for the Agricultural Entrepreneurial Sector, Carlos Alberto Jaime, last Wednesday in Lubango… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.