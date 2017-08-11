Benguela — Angolan Media in central and southern regions of the country Wednesday positively evaluated the sector coverage of the process leading to the elections of August 23.

This was at a meeting chaired by the incumbent minister, José Luís de Matos, in the presence of the secretary of President of Republic for Intitutional and Press Communication, and director of GRECIMA, Manuel Rabelais.

Officials and professionals considered positive the engagement of Media despite some constraints, said the national director for information of Media, Rui Vasco.

The event was jointly promoted by the Sector and the Office for Revitalisation and Implementation of Institutional Communication and Marketing Management (GRECIMA).

The meeting gathered representatives of public and private media houses from the central and southern provinces of the country, with stress to the Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Bié, Cuando Cubango, Huíla, Namibe and Cunene.