10 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Musicians Happy With Eventual Creation of Artistic Industry

Cuvango (Huíla) — Musicians welcomed Thursday in Cuvango municipality, southern Huila province, the possibility of creation of an artistic industry in the country, under the governing programme of the ruling MPLA party for 2017/2022 .

The musician and composer Cândido Ananás told Angop that an industry in the country will generate opportunities for 'the well-being' of artists.

While the artist Bessa Teixeira suggested the need to support the governing programme of MPLA.

"On 23 August we must vote in order to keep our hope to see the plights addressed in terms of musical production and achieve artistic and cultural goals," said Bessa Teixeira.

In his turn, Jacinto Tchipa said that the priority of the government and MPLA to improve the life of the class has been permanent, adding that this priority has been increasingly reinforced in view of the advantages of information and communication technologies available to all art-makers.

Justino Handangua, another renowned Angolan musician, praised the MPLA proposal which, according to him, aimed at supporting the artists in their role to convey the message of peace, harmony and national reconciliation.

The country will hold its fourth elections on 23 August this year to elect the Parliament, President and his deputy.

