10 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Ruling Party Steps Up Campaign in Lobito

Lobito — The first secretary of the ruling MPLA party in coastal Benguela province Rui Falcão is working Thursday in the commune of Canjala, Culango village and in Zona Alta of Lobito municipality, ahead of the election of 23 August.

The delegation, which comprises members of the provincial committee of MPLA, is busy staging vote-hunt campaign in above localities.

Local party's second secretary, Veríssimo Sapalo and Secretary for Information and Propaganda, David Nahenda, are also joining the campaign that covered the local neighborhoods and informal markets.

The campaign started on July 23 aimed to raise public awareness on the party's programme and its candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The campaign in Municipality of Balombo, communes of Maka-Mombolo, Chingongo and Chindumbo, is underway since Wednesday involving members of Municipal committee of the party and its youth wing JMPLA.

