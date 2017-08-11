Luanda — UN coordinator to Angola, Pier Paolo Balladelli, expressed on Thursday his satisfaction at the electoral campaign of political parties running for the election on August 23 this year.

Speaking to the press at the end of an audience with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, the diplomat justified his satisfaction because so far, there have been no "serious incidents or tension" between supporters or elements linked to political parties running for the election.

As UN representative in the country, the diplomat stressed that he had transmitted recommendations to political leaders on the importance of preserving peace.

He took the opportunity to convey his appeal to the population and to the party forces to abstain from violence.

"Angola has won peace and must preserve it because only then it will guarantee more and better living conditions for all Angolans", said Paolo Balladelli, who has been on a mission to the United Nations in Angola for two years.