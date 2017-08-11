Angola: Sports Agents Defend Better Use of Infrastructures

Luanda — Angolan sports agents last Thursday, in Luanda, defended a better use of sports infrastructures countrywide.

This stance was manifested by athletes, representatives of clubs, sports agents and journalists in the end of a meeting they had with the presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA party, João Lourenço.

In this meeting, the presidential candidate of the MPLA to this August 23 poll presented the party's 2017/2022 Governance Programme and Electoral Manifesto.

Speaking to the press, the chairman of the Angolan Olympic Committee (COA), Gustavo da Conceição, highlighted the great interventions of the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, in the national sports sector.

Gustavo da Conceição, who has already been chairman of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), stressed that sports also contribute to peace and democracy in the country.

The chairman of the Angolan Handball Federation (FAA), Pedro Godinho, defended the need for the country to approve legislation on the retirement of athletes, besides other types of investments the sector needs.

On his turn, the former chairman of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Armando Machado, praised the interest of presidential candidate João Lourenço in the national sport and his projects for the sector in case of a victory in this August 23 poll.

He then emphasised that to invest in sports "is to invest in young people, it is to invest in the propelling force for the country's development".

Meanwhile, the representatives of clubs also appealed for greater rigour in the planning and application of state funds for the sports sector.

The ruling MPLA presidential candidate also heard the concerns and ideas presented by the Association of Sportswomen (AMUD), the Angolan Paralympic Committee (CPA), School Sports Sector, Olympic Athletes Association and group of Sports Journalists.