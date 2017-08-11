11 August 2017

Angola: Camabatela Slaughterhouse to Be Unveiled Friday

Luanda — Camabatela slaughterhouse, located in Ambaca municipality, northern Cuanza Norte province, is being inaugurated this Friday by the Agriculture Minister, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, Angop learnt on Thursday.

The infrastructure, built by the Angolan government on the Camabatela Plateau, is considered the most modern in the country, with a slaughtering capacity of 200 cattle and 300 goats/day, totaling monthly 6.000 cattle and about 9.000 small ruminants.

The project was approved earlier this year by the Cabinet Council, which mandated the Ministry of Agriculture to import 8.000 heads of cattle for confinement and 2.000 and 500 for breeding, a total of 10.500 animals with the aim of being installed in the Camabatela Plateau, within the framework of the repopulation programme of the region.

The Camabatela Plateau comprises 12 municipalities in the provinces of Cuanza Norte (Ambaca and Samba Cajú), Malanje (Cacuso and Calandula) and Uíge (Negage, Uige, Puri, Alto Cawale, Cangola, Damba, Bungo and Mucaba).

At its full capacity, the Camabatela Plateau can produce ten thousand tons of meat/year, saving more than 350 million US dollars annually on meat imports.

