Luanda — The Tanzanian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Susan Kolimba, arrived Thursday in Luanda to head the observer team of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in order to monitor the general election of August 23 this year in Angola.

At Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, Angop learnt that Susan Kolimba will lead the SADC observers until August 21, in replacement of the Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agustine Mahiga, who for reasons of agenda only scales the country on the eve of the election.

The deputy minister of Tanzania, who has not spoken to the press, was expected to meet on Thursday the Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister, Georges Rebelo Chikoti, and hold a meeting with the more than 50 SADC observers who are already in the country.

SADC, together with other international organizations and individual entities, invited by the Head of State José Eduardo dos Santos, to observe the election of August 23, is the first to send observers to the country.

The African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP) were also invited to monitor the election in Angola.

Among the individual entities are former Presidents Ramos Horta from (East Timor), Lucas Pohamba (Namibia), Joaquim Chissano (Mozambique), Pedro Pires (Cabo Verde), Manuel Pinto da Costa (Sao Tome and Principe) and John Mahama (Ghana) and the former Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, José Maria Neves.

Six political forces, namely MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS, FNLA and APN, will run in the general election of August 23 this year.