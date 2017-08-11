11 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections2017 - Opposition UNITA Official Appeals for Country's Unity

Uige — The provincial secretary of the largest opposition party, UNITA, in the northern Uige Province, Félix Simão Lucas, last Thursday appealed for unity among Angolans, regardless of each one's political party choice, so that the country can really achieve the much desired economic and social development.

The politician made this appeal at a rally organised by UNITA at the municipal market of Uige City, as part of the presentation of the organisation's governance programme and political manifesto - dubbed Inclusive and Participative Governance (GIP) - in the ambit of the campaign for this August 23 general polls.

Félix Simão Lucas emphasised that the colours of each party must not separate Angolans.

UNITA has pledged to invest in the improvement of the sectors of education and health if it wins the elections.

