Angola: Huila - Train to Leverage Economy of Eastern Region of Province

Jamba — The start-up of the circulation of the train in the branch Jamba-Chamutete and vice versa will promote the acceleration of the diversification of the economy process and offer the population more services and products, said last Wednesday the provincial governor of Huíla, João Marcellin Tyipinge.

Speaking at the inauguration of the locomotive, he assured that the circulation of the train will allow better exploitation of iron and gold minerals in the eastern region of Huíla and leverage the economy in the municipalities of Jamba, Cuvango and Chipindo, thus generating more jobs for the youth.

He said that these actions are part of the executive's programmes with economic and social impact, with a view to improving the quality of the population's life.

"This train will transport people and goods from Jamba to other regions, and vice versa; and will support the exploitation of iron and gold, including agricultural and livestock development to combat hunger and poverty", he said.

The inauguration act of the train in this region was attended by governmental and traditional authorities, invited guests and the population in general.