Moxico — Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) troops in the East Military Region (RML) last Thursday in Luena City, eastern Moxico Province, were encouraged to cast the ballot, in this August 23 general polls, in an orderly and democratic manner.

Delivering a lecture on "Ways of political participation of the military", the assistant chief of Staff of the FAA for Patriotic Education, general António Egídio de Sousa Santos "Disciplina", stressed that the consolidation process of the country's democracy calls for an active and disciplined participation of the military in this year's elections.

He reminded that the military are not supposed to be affiliated with a political party - such attitude is punishable by law, he said - but each one is free to vote for whichever political force they desire.

General Disciplina encouraged the military to go to the polling stations in the election day and cast the ballot, as a way to defend the country's democratic institutions.