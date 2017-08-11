11 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Regrets Deaths in Bengo

Luanda — The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, lamented on Thursday the death of 13 people in the northern Bengo province, which happened on Wednesday, as a result of a road accident.

The disaster happened on Wednesday in Benbo province on the National Road 100, on the road that connects Porto Quipiri to the former sugar mill in Caxito.

A note from the President's Civil Office reveals that the Head of State urged the competent authorities to make every effort to stop the causes of the frequency of accidents of this kind in the country and that has claimed many human lives.

Also according to the note, "the Angolan Head of State presented to the bereaved families his deepest condolences, affirming that he shares their pain".

The accident happened when a car that circulated in the direction of Luanda-Caxito, crashed against a Toyota Hiace that was doing taxi service on the road Sassa Parque, destined to the capital of the country.

