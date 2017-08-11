Luanda — Sports have since Angola's national independence been high on the agenda for the ruling MPLA party as they constitutes a factor of national unity and instrument for reaffirmation of patriotism.

This was said Thursday in Luanda by the ruling party's presidential candidate, João Lourenço.

The candidate was speaking at a meeting with sports and media people within the framework of the ongoing electoral campaign as the country approaches the forthcoming 23 August general election.

On the occasion, João Lourenço paid homage to all those who have directly or indirectly contributed to the development of the Angolan sports.

He said the ruling party programme makes provisions to reaching a considerable number of high competition athletes until the year 2022, against the existing 125, including in all education institutions and communities.

The candidate also expressed the commitment of his party, should it win the forthcoming election, to continue investing in sports infrastructure and their maintenance.

According to him, Angola needs results that enhance the national pride, through improved levels of organisation to rival the greatest nations of the world.