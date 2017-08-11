Angola: Huila - Agriculture Sector Needs Southern Region's Meat Production Potential

Lubango — The secretary of State for the Agricultural Entrepreneurial Sector, Carlos Alberto Jaime, last Wednesday in Lubango City, southern Huila Province, said that the country's southern region has a potential that can contribute to the reduction of meat imports, through the participation of entrepreneurs, traditional farmers and the Executive.

Launching the fourteenth edition of the Huila Farming Fair, Carlos Alberto Jaime said that cattle breeders in the southern region have the potential to change the current situation, characterised by the fact that the country imports over 450,000 tons of meat a year.

He revealed that the country has about four million heads of cattle, with the highest amount located in the southern region, thus representing a solid base for Angola's socioeconomic development and affirmation in southern Africa.

The secretary of State also appealed for greater investment in the production of genetic resources, as well as the utilisation of technologies that enable the improvement of the quality of the final product.

Over 490 heads of cattle are being exhibited in the 14th edition of the Huila Farming Fair, which happens in the ambit of the commemoration of the Nossa Senhora do Monte (Our Lady of the Hill) Feast.

The event is organised annually by the Co-operative of South Angola Farmers (CCGSA).