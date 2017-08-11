Angola: Basketball - Women's International Tournament Cancelled

Luanda — The international basketball tournament, aimed for the preparation of the Angolan national senior women's team, ahead of their participation in Afrobasket2017 in Mali, was cancelled due to unavailability of the invited countries, a federation source told Angop on Thursday.

It was invited to competed in the four-team tournament, initially scheduled for Friday, the DR Congo and Cape Verde. The Luanda All Star team would be the fourth team in the competition.

According to the vice-president of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Benjamin Romano, to readjust the programme, the Angolan team will hold two friendly matches (Saturday and Sunday) at 5 p.m at the Cidadela Pavilion and another one yet-to be-indicated·

He informed that the group has a training session scheduled for this Friday morning at the Multipurpose Pavilion of KIlamba. On Saturday, the national team will train at Cidadela arena in Luanda.

Angola held a pre-competitive training programme in Brazil, where they played six friendly games, including two matches against Brazil.

In Afrobasket, to take place from 18 to 27 August in the Malian city of Bamako, Angola is comprised in group A, alongside with Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Mali (host country).

Group B consists of Senegal (defending champion), Nigeria, Egypt, Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.