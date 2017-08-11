South Africa: Family of Beheaded Man Wants Alleged Killers Behind Bars

The family of the man whose head was found in a backpack in the Durban CBD last week wants his alleged killers to remain behind bars until their case is finalised, "to prevent the public from taking the law into their own hands".

The second man arrested in connection with Thembinkosi Nzimakwe's murder made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Nzimakwe, originally from Bizana in the Eastern Cape, was last seen alive by his neighbours on Thursday, August 3. His head was found stashed in a plastic bag the next day at the corner of Cross and Short streets in the CBD, his brother Victor Nzimakwe, 49, told News24 on Thursday.

Nzimakwe's headless body was found later that Friday in Cato Manor, near Mayville, Durban, where he rented a room, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said at the time.

The man who was caught on Friday trying to sell his head to a sangoma had pointed out the corpse to police.

He appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday and would remain in custody until his next appearance on August 14.

Victor, who arrived in Durban on Thursday, August 10, from Bizana - to attend the case of the second man arrested for his brother's murder - said, so far, they had been told that the two accused were attempting to sell his head.

"Details are still sketchy at this stage, as we are still trying to gather more information. But we've heard from his neighbours that he was last seen alive on Thursday. The family had not seen him for a long time as he was based here in Durban," he said.

He said they did not know the second suspect, who appeared in court on Thursday.

Deceased a good man

"We were seeing him for the first time when he appeared in court. We have not seen the first man who was arrested in possession of his head," he said.

He said the deceased was "a good man", who was did small jobs in Durban to support his family back home.

Victor said the two accused should remain behind bars until the final stages of their case.

"If they are released soon, maybe the public will decide to take the law into their own hands and when that happens we will be the main suspects. On the other hand, the two men may continue killing people for their body parts if they are released on bail. The best way is for government to keep them in jail," he said.

Zwane said two suspects have been charged with Nzimakwe's murder.

Zwane said the sangoma that the first suspect had tried to sell the head to, had not yet been arrested.

Both the men were expected to make their first appearances together on Monday.

