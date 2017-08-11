10 August 2017

South Africa: Eastern Cape Learners Sleep in Dining Hall After Fire Breaks Out

Learners from Gamble High School in Port Elizabeth slept in the dining hall on Wednesday after a fire broke out at the hostel.Eastern Cape education spokesperson Mali Mtima said the building caught fire a little after 7pm.

"It is alleged that the fire broke out in one of the dormitories on the second floor of the hostel. There was also considerable smoke damage on the second floor and this has extended to other dormitories."

The local fire department was called on the scene immediately to deal with the fire.

All learners were busy in the dining hall during their study time when the fire broke out, he said. None of the learners sustained injuries.

"The learners are accommodated in the dining hall since last night. All learners were settled in the dining hall at about 21:30."

Mtima said Nelson Mandela Bay disaster management section assisted with mattresses and blankets as many were wet from the fire extinguishing process.

