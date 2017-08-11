Gambia: Man Sentenced for Stabbing With Knife

A Brikama Magistrates' Court Monday convicted and sentenced a man who was charged with stabbing a complainant with a knife and caused him actual bodily harm.

Sanna Fatty begged the court to exercise forgiveness on him, saying he was a first-time offender and the breadwinner of his family but Magistrate Bah sentenced him to pay a fine of D5, 000 or to serve a year imprisonment and a compensation of D18, 000 to the victim in default to serve 6 months imprisonment beginning August 2017.

She further ordered Mr. Fatty to keep the peace and exhibit good behavior for a period of 2 years; failure of which he will pay D20, 000 in default to serve 2 years imprisonment. The magistrate also ruled that Mr. Fatty shall enter in a recognizance in the like sum and provide a surety who shall deposit D20, 000.

Mr. Fatty was accused of willfully and unlawfully stabbing Muhammad Dicco with a knife on his right hand and caused him injury on 22nd July, 2017, at Kartong village.

The police prosecuting officer, A.S.P. Jammeh in her narration of the facts, said the complainant was at his shop where Mr. Fatty came and asked for bread. She said the complainant told him there was no bread in his shop but Mr. Fatty started to insult him.

She said Mr. Fatty went and came back with a knife and scissor and stabbed the complainant and he was taken to Bundung hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Prosecutor Jammeh applied to tender the medical report - the knife and the scissor to as exhibits which were granted by the magistrate.