Gambia to Open 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's W/C Qualifier in October

Returning to international football competition since 2012; The Gambia National U-17 Female Scorpions will open their qualifying campaign against Sierra Leone in October for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018.

The Gambia will travel to Freetown for the first leg on the 14th October before hosting Sierra Leone for the return leg a week later.

The winner from the double header will face Ghana in the second round preliminary in December before the third and decisive round qualifier in February 2018 against the winner between Tunisia and Djibouti or Libya.

Reacting to the draw in an interview with journalist John Mendy, as published in The Point Newspaper on Wednesday, The Gambia Women's Football coordinator and former U-17 team captain, Sainey Sissoho, said: "It's a good draw! Again we are aiming to qualify for the World Cup. I think this time we have seen more talented players than the team that went to Azerbaijan in 2012, and we have confidence in these players that they can take the country again to another level."

Coach Mariama Bom Sowe of domestic First Division league side, Interior Female Football Club was few months ago appointed by the GFF to lead the team into the qualifiers and will be assisted by Foday Bah of Wallidan Football Club.

The last time both sides met but the battle ended in a 6 - 1 resounding aggregate win for The Gambia; 3 - 1 in Freetown and 3 - 0 in Banjul for the Darling Female Scorpions in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Female Scorpions are currently training at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum ahead of an international friendly at home against Cape Verde slated for 26th August at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. The test game is facilitated by the GFF to better prepare the team for the upcoming international outing.