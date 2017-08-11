11 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: A Win for Saidy Janko On Saint-Etienne Debut

Scorpions-eligible Saidy Janko made his debut for Saint-Etienne who beat Champions League hopefuls Nice 1-0 on the opening day of the French Ligue 1 season, GambiaSports reports.

As reported on the newly re-launched www.gambiasports.com website, the 21-year-old was given a place at right-back by Coach Óscar García and he didn't disappoint as he guided the team to victory.

In front of a 25,879-capacity crowd, the hosts were able to get the fans at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard going with their pressing game in the embryonic stages of proceedings.

Janko, a former Manchester United full-back, put in a decent performance at right-back as the youngster looks to put his injury-ridden days in the UK behind him in France.

He joined the St-Étienne on a four-year contract last month from Scottish champions Celtic.

