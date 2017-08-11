Gambia: New Sesdo President Calls for Unity to Develop the Zone

The newly elected president of the Serrekunda East Sports Development Organization (SESDO) has said that his committee's first step would be to have all stakeholders unite and come on board to develop and restore the lost glory at the Serekunda East Zone.

Modou Njie was speaking during an exclusive interview with Observer Sport's Arfang M.S. Camara, barely a week after a new committee was elected to steer the affairs of the zone following a long standoff between stakeholders and the former Saikou Bah-led executive committee.

Njie said that they have had plans in place even before going for the congress, adding that when they came into office, they conducted a tour to the playing ground to look what was in place and what wasn't.

"After we conducted a tour to the facilities, we saw the need to rearrange our plans especially the dressing room as the 'nawettan' qualifiers are underway."

When asked as to why the committee only concentrated on football only and not other sports, M.O. Njie promised that his committee would change in that aspect so as to give equal attention to other sports.

He added that they are going to give equal chances to all the disciplines because as puts it, "wanting to setup a standard means we have to give chance to everybody."

Njie explained that his committee had no plans at the time to play nawettan qualifiers this year due to delay of the start of the qualifiers, but they chose to because 'teams had pleaded to the committee to organize qualifiers'. 24 teams have registered for the qualifiers, which kicked-off on Wednesday at the Serrekunda East Mini-stadium.