Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation

Nasa leaders address a press conference at Bomas of Kenya on August 11, 2017. They want the IEBC to announce presidential results after their issues have been tackled.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has spelt out the issues it wants the electoral commission to address before declaring the official presidential results.

They raised the issues during a meeting with the agency's bosses at the Bomas of Kenya, which is the national tallying centre.

INFLATED VOTES

The five-page document raises questions on the authenticity of some of the 34A and 34B forms, the tallying of votes, alteration of presidential results, non-gazetted polling stations and exaggeration of the number of voters in some region.

The document notes that a sample of form 34A received from Baringo Central constituency at the National Cereals Board Polling station indicates that the total votes cast were 376 while those rejected were still 376.

POLLING STATION

In the same constituency, the document cites the existence of a non-gazetted polling station named AIC Visa Oshwal in Karbarnet where President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Party garnered 940 votes against 194 for Nasa's candidate Raila Odinga, which brings the total number of registered voters to 1,493, well beyond the 700 limit imposed by the IEBC.

"The challenge here is that the threshold requires no polling station to record more than 700 registered voters yet this station has clearly breached this rule," the document says.

VOTE THEFT

It notes that results from the following polling stations were inflated to favour Mr Kenyatta: Kiambiu Social Hall polling station of Kamukunji constituency, Nivansara Primary School, Bomachoge Chache constituency (Gucha County Council Hall polling station in Kisii County), Antuanuu Primary School polling station in Tigania East constituency and Matathia Primary School Polling station in Lari constituency.

At Borborwet polling station in Belgut constituency, Nasa claims that Mr Odinga's votes were reduced while President Kenyatta's were increased.