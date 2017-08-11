Liberia: U.S.$1.5 Million to Print Ballot Papers

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that preparations are being concluded for the printing of the 2017 representatives and presidential elections ballot papers.

NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said the European firm, which won the bid submitted US$ 1.5 Million as cost for printing the ballot papers.

He said the US$1.5 Million also include the printing cost for the second round, if there will be any, as well as, transportation of the ballot papers to Liberia.

Cllr. Korkoya also disclosed that another firm is designing the ballot papers, while the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) is reviewing the bid document for possible approval of the printing contract.

The printer, he noted would be paid by the Liberian Government 30 days after the submission of the ballot papers.

He explained that the printer would print 550 ballot papers for each of the 5,390 voting centers across the country.

Cllr. Korkoya extended invitation to political parties wishing to witness the printing process in Europe, but said they will shoulder their own travel and other expenses.

He called on electorates who lost their voter registration cards to take advantage of the replacement exercise, which would expire this weekend.