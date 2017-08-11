Liberia: 'Ellen Attacks Boakai's Supporters'

From all indications, it appears that all is not well within the ruling Unity Party camp especially with the relationship between President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and supporters of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

In recent times, some groupings supporting the presidential bid of the Vice President has accused the President of not supporting.

They claimed that the President is reportedly supporting opposition candidates (including Cllr. Charles Brumskine of Liberty Party and Ambassador George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change) against of the Vice President.

But addressing a news conference Monday, the President through Presidential Press Secretary Jerolinmek M. Piah said those accusing the president who are supporters of the Vice President are undermining his chances for the presidency.

Piah told journalists that the insinuations and rumor mongering about not supporting the Vice President is really sad to say the least.

"In fact, fake communications and imaginary meetings are being linked to the President by those spreading such rumors and falsehood. Perhaps, some are still not aware as to how competent President Sirleaf is by their attempt to associate her with communications that are grammatically sickening and logically out of bond. This is simply not characteristic of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf we know," he added.

Piah said the President expects the full responsibility of the Vice President to take charge of the situation by bringing an end to the continuous attacks against her.

He pointed out that the continuous attacks against the president by people believed to be supporters of the president sometime makes her to wonder as to whether they are not on a mission to undermine the Vice President's chances.