11 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Decides Snowe's Fate Today

By Alloycious David

Montserrado County District # 6 Representative, Edwin Snowe's participation in the ensuring October elections would be determined today, as the National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to rule in two complaints filed against him.

Senator Sando Johnson and Rep. Gayah Karmo of Bomi County in two separate complaints, challenged Snowe's aspiration to contest the 2017 elections in Bomi County.

Senator Johnson, according to Chairman Jerome Korkoya, challenged Snowe's domicile criteria while, Rep. Karmo said the Montserrado County Representative is unfit to vote in Bomi County District # 1.

NEC Chairman Korkoya told a news conference on Wednesday that the Board of Commissioners having probed the matter would today, Thursday August 10, 2017, deliver its ruling in the matters.

