Liberia: Sherman Refutes Media Report

Grand Cape Mount County senator Varney G. Sherman has condemned the August 9, 2017, edition of the FrontpageAfrica Newspaper accusing him of masterminding a planned impeachment against three Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Addressing a news conference Wednesday, Senator Sherman said no time was he involved in any plan to impeach the three Associate Justices as reported by the newspaper.

The Grand Cape Mount County Senator said FrontpageAfrica wants to create what he refers to as a new nemesis between him and the Justices.

Senator Sherman told journalists that he is not in good health to influence his colleagues to go against the three Justices, though he is the Chairman of for the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

The astute lawyer argued that if he went against the Associate Justices, he would be undermining himself as a senior lawyer.

Cllr. Sherman admitted that he and President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf have some differences, however, he said FrontpageAfrica should not create any wound for him, saying "I just came from serious brain surgery and I have not rested... I am thinking about the ongoing campaign process of my candidate Joseph Boakai."

The Senator said he was not in the country during the Supreme Court recent rulings and does not have any power to influence anybody to going again the Full Bench, adding "I know where we came from and where we are; I will not undermine the democracy in our country, and I will not fight against the Supreme Court Justices because we all came from a long way like His Honor. Philip A. Z. Blanks III... he was my professor in the law School; I stood in the wedding of her Honor Jamesetta Howard Wollokollie while I pleaded for Justice Kabineh Ja'neh."

Cllr. Sherman also denied breaking down Maxwell Law Firm as claimed by the paper.

He urged the High Court not to take the allegation against him serious as the paper wants to create new rift with him and the court.