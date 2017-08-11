Liberia: 'Politics Not Easy Game'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has told female candidates in the 2017 representatives and presidential elections that politics is not an easy game.

"I did not come to the Presidency from the top to the button; you will have to climb step-by-step," she stressed.

The Liberian leader made the statement Tuesday when she held an interactive engagement meeting with about one hundred and fifty-two female candidates at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

The President said women who been working in their communities have sowed seeds already and are standing on solid ground.

President Johnson-Sirleaf also said money is not all it takes to winning elections.

She cautioned Liberian female candidates of the Liberian Women Political Forum to be determined and work harder in their communities as a stepping stone to ascending from one step to the other.

The Liberian leader said it was regrettable that in 2005, 13 women were elected to the National Legislature while in 2011, the number dropped to 8.

This, she said was a setback and challenged women to work and take the necessary actions before the October 10, 2017 elections.

President Sirleaf noted that in order to correct the mistakes, female candidates should show their individual achievements in their communities that will serve as testimonies towards their realizations.

She stressed the need for the amalgamation of forces if women must succeed.

The Liberian leader underscored the imperative to identify formidable female candidates in various districts that would overwhelmingly become elected.

The President told the women that the way forward should encompass the meeting of the minds, strategic planning, and working with the head of the Liberia Women Political Forum, Madam Ruth Caesar and other women leaders towards winnable outcomes.

She pledged her continued commitment to working with the Liberian Women Political Forum and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to increase the number of women representation at the National Legislature.

The President commended the female candidates for their commitment to moving Liberia forward.

Speaking earlier, Madam Caesar said since 2005, their struggle has always been an uphill task.

Presenting the female candidates, acting Gender Minister, Sieane Abdul-Baki said the women of Liberia are proud of President Sirleaf's work and service to the nation over the years especially in the areas of women empowerment and peace and stability.

She praised the Liberian leader for her tenacity and fortitude exhibited over the years

Acting Minister Abdul-Baki then presented an overall 152 female candidates including one presidential and six vice presidential candidates to President Sirleaf.