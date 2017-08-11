Gambia: Beakanyang Director Calls for Unity in Wuli

The executive director of Beakanyang, a youth-led rights based organisation in the country has called on the people of Wuli West in the Upper River Region to put aside their political differences and promote unity among them.Nfamara Jawneh made the remarks recently during a tour of the district which took him and delegation to Barrow Kunda,

Jah Kunda, Kerewan, Sare Ngai amongst others. According to him, politics come and go but societies remains and therefore politics should not divide people"I had the feeling that since we all work so hard to end dictatorship in this country we should all remain united and develop the country as one people and one nation. However, I am sucked to realised that there are unprecedented politically motivated misunderstandings in many communities in this district that must be address if we are to have any sustainable development here," he said. He called on the leadership of major political players in the district such as GMC and PDOIS to prevail on their supporters to remain united as families and neighbours who have been living together harmoniously for decades.Mr Jawneh also called on communities to protect their remaining trees against illegal lodging which he said has led to massive destruction of the environment in the area.He blamed the forestry officials in the region for failing to safeguard the environment diligently by issuing papers to people to cut trees without properly monitoring their activities. In Sare Ngai, Jawneh reminded police officers of their responsibility in protecting the human rights of citizens including accused persons.For his part, Chief Choke Jallow of Wuli West commended Beakanyang for its commitment to national development.He however informed the officials of Beakanyang that since after the December 1st elections there has been many politics related disputes in the district especially in Nakoi."Even today, I received complaints from Barrow Kunda and I just recently returned from Bani myself to settle a similar dispute.

The problems here this year as too much and unfortunately are all within the Mandinka communities," he lamented. Meanwhile in Kerewan, Beakayang director visited a woodland garden and commended the women for their hard work but was quick to condemn the human induce disaster that hit the garden few months back.Elsewhere in Jah Kunda, a forum on the popularisation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was held with members of Kutay Jumbul Kafo.Ansumana Makalo, President of Kutay Jumbul Kafo thanked Beakanyang for teaching them their rights and briefed the officials of a suspected recent rights abuse case in the community. He encouraged the rights organisation to help set the victims free."I can assure you that I will take up this matter with the relevant authorities to have a better understanding of the matter and will follow it with keen interest," Jawneh promised. The tour ended with a visit to recent disaster victims in Barrow Kunda some of whom are currently housed in temporal shelters.Jawneh used the opportunity to call on humanitarian organisations and the NDMA to assist the victims who are badly in need of help.