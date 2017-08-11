Gambia: Police Question Mamma Kandeh

The party leader of The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mamma Kandeh was on Tuesday invited for questioning at the Police Headquarters in Banjul, the Daily Observer was reliably informed.

Sources familiar with the issue who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity disclosed that the rising politician's questioning by police was in connection with allegations he made against the coalition government of pocketing loans that it secured from foreign financial institutions.

During question, our sources added, Kandeh, emphatically made it clear to the police that had it been that he was informed ahead of time that he was going to be questioned about the recent remarks he made during a recent meeting held in Essau, he would not have answered to their invitation.

"He told them that he respect and honour the police so much that is why he answered to their call even without notice of his party executive," our sources added.

Our sources continued: "Kandeh during questioning, raised the issue of Kanilai protesters, in which one Haruna Jatta, a 54 year-old man, was reportedly shot and killed by the ECOMIG Forces for calling on the withdrawal of the ECOMIG Forces in the Fonis including Kanilai, the home village of the former President Yahya Jammeh".

Kandeh also made reference to the statement made by the minister of Interior, Mai Fatty, that "the protesters were armed with traditional weapons", sources stated.

"Kandeh asked the police, why they didn't invite the Interior minister for questioning upon making such an unconfirmed statement? He told the police that they never had the courage to call Mai Fatty for questioning, but here he is being confronted for trying to hold the government accountable."

Our reporter contacted the public relations officer of The Gambia Police Force, Inspector Foday Conta for comment, but could not be reached at the time of going to press.

In separate but related case, police in Banjul on Thursday asked The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) officials to provide three people for screening in relation to a police permit the party applied to convene a meeting in the West Coast Region.

When contacted, the campaign manager of the GDC, Adama Manjang confirmed the development.

He stated; "already I have contacted the three people that the police requested for, and they are coming," he noted.