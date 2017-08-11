11 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: St, Big FAA Set to Thrill Fans in London

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two of Gambia's phenomenal artistes are set to thrill their fans in what could be described as their first-ever musical performance in London, United Kingdom.

ST aka 'Brikama Boyo' and Big Faa aka 'Mr Anything' will performed in London, alongside one of Senegal's top rated artistes-Wally Ballago Seck and his Rand Daam Band. The London concert is part of activities marking Senegambia Cultural Week celebration.

The event slated for Friday 26th August 2017, will showcase a number of traditional displays such as 'Tenabirr', Zimba, 'Masqurade' dances among a host of others.

The event courtesy of Global Properties, Joluv Arts and Yaram Arts, was also supported by Champion Sounds. Global properties in recent years have supported a number of young rising talents in promoting their 'God-given' talents internationally. The Real estate agent is number one innovative property solution in the country and beyond.

Meanwhile, the event which is highly anticipated by the countless fans of The Gambian duo in that part of the world, is seen as welcome move in promoting our local talents.

In this connection, music pundits further called on corporate institutions to help promote Gambian talents internationally by exposing them to international concerts.

Wish you all the best!

Gambia

Unnecessary Secrecy in Government Leads to Poor Governance Says Info Minister

For the Information Minister, Mr. Ali Demba Jawo, the unnecessary secrecy in government leads to poor governance and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.