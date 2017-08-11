Gambia: St, Big FAA Set to Thrill Fans in London

Two of Gambia's phenomenal artistes are set to thrill their fans in what could be described as their first-ever musical performance in London, United Kingdom.

ST aka 'Brikama Boyo' and Big Faa aka 'Mr Anything' will performed in London, alongside one of Senegal's top rated artistes-Wally Ballago Seck and his Rand Daam Band. The London concert is part of activities marking Senegambia Cultural Week celebration.

The event slated for Friday 26th August 2017, will showcase a number of traditional displays such as 'Tenabirr', Zimba, 'Masqurade' dances among a host of others.

The event courtesy of Global Properties, Joluv Arts and Yaram Arts, was also supported by Champion Sounds. Global properties in recent years have supported a number of young rising talents in promoting their 'God-given' talents internationally. The Real estate agent is number one innovative property solution in the country and beyond.

Meanwhile, the event which is highly anticipated by the countless fans of The Gambian duo in that part of the world, is seen as welcome move in promoting our local talents.

In this connection, music pundits further called on corporate institutions to help promote Gambian talents internationally by exposing them to international concerts.

Wish you all the best!