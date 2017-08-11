Gambia: Ending Impunity Is Essential

The new global order trading on novel ideals of rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights, seriously frown on the culture of impunity and its related injustice across the globe.

Impunity has been variously described as one of the biggest obstacles towards realization of a civilize world, devoid of violence and strives, hence different measures being put in place to get rid of it and pave the way for an ideal world befitting the status of 21st century, characterized by advancement in science and technology.

Ending the culture of impunity is so dear and appealing to the hearts and objectives of the people of the world to extent that inspired and continues to be reflected in legal instruments at both domestic and international levels, with numerous punitive measures including those associated with dictators and others bent on abusing the rights of others for unjustifiable reasons.

Article 27 of the Rome Statute otherwise called statutes of International Criminal Court (ICC), provide no room or space for impunity, regardless of our status either as president or an ordinary member of the society. In essence, this and many other similar legal provisions reaffirm and reflect the unreserved commitment of the people of the world to end impunity and its related vices for the interest and welfare of all, as per Article 5 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights on equality of all before the law.

The Gambia's commitment under the new leadership towards ending such unacceptable human behavior is exhibited in different platforms at both local and international levels.

The assurance from both Interior and Justice Ministers toward promotion and protecting the rights and welfare of Gambians and none alike further affirmed such commitment by the new leadership.

To promotion, protect and fulfill fundamental rights and freedoms of people as outlined in Sections 17 to 33 of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia form an integral part of what international lawyers and right activists called "core state obligations", which must never be neglected and brushed aside.