Gambia: Star GSM, GPA Clean Gutters in Brikama

Star GSM Communication in collaboration with The Gambia Protective Association (GPA) on Tuesday embarked on a long cleansing of gutters around the Brikama GTSC complex, the market and the health centre areas.

Speaking to Daily Observer after the exercise, the managing director of Star GSM Communication, Lamin Kabba, who doubles as the president of the GPA said he was shocked when he saw the gutters from Brikama GTSC via Brikama market to the health centre area all filtered with rubbish.

"This necessitate us to come to Brikama and carry out this important gutter cleaning for the people of the town more especially the business communities who do their business transactions around the area," he said.

According to Star GSM boss, the situation of the place before the cleansing exercise was not ideal for one to stay around the area, thus it would affect one's health condition.

Quizzed about how much money they spent in the exercise financially, Star GSM Communication's managing director, Lamin Kabba disclosed that he put D19, 000 to do the cleansing exercise.

The women vendor at Brikama market, Madam Sireh Samateh expressed her gratitude to both Star GSM Communication and The Gambia Protective Association (GPA) for their wonderful initiatives.

"Cleaning of such an important area is something all the business communities within the area welcomed to the bottom of our hearts," Madam Samateh informed Daily Observer.

On behalf of the entire women folk at Brikama Market, she went on, Madam Samateh enjoins other business entity within West Coast Region and outside to emulate Star GSM Communication and The Gambia Protective Association for their timely intervention.

Brikama Area Council police inspector, Buba Jammeh also spoke to Daily Observer where he sent his sincere thanks and appreciation to both Star GSM commination and The Gambia Protective Association for contributing their quota to nation building in so many ways.

Inspector Buba Jammeh informed Star GSM communication and The Gambia Protective Association members that they will partner with them for the better health conditions of the people around the vicinity of the gutter.