Gambia: Banjul North Nam Calls for Relocation of Mile II Prison

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North, Honourable Ousman Sillah has called for the relocation of Mile II prison and the city's dumpsites to a more suitable location and undertake a comprehensive reform of the facility.

Hon. Sillah made the disclosure in Banjul while briefing the people of his constituency of the past three month's activities of the National Assembly.

The briefing meeting is sequel to his campaign promises, meant to update his constituency people of the activities of the National Assembly members after sittings.

"I have contributed to the adjournment debate, raising pertinent issues such as the proper management or relocation of the Banjul dumpsite, removal of the prison from the inhabitable site it is presently located, youth and women empowerment and employment as well as the plight of farmers and the state of the nation's health sector," he told his people.

He told them five loans and three other agreements were approved by the National Assembly during the course of the past months. And the criterion for occupying presidency and vice president positions were discussed as regards to age limit as provided in the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia was removed.

"I am here to inform you of what has been happening at the National Assembly during these past three months as well to discuss with you at the constituency level on issues and matters that may require my attention and intervention as your representative," he told his people.

He continued: "I have also contributed during the debate on the president's nation address, delivered on the 24th of July, 2017. My take and position on that was that I challenged government to come up with a road map for constitutional and institutional reforms; because as a nation we need to have a blue print, we need to know where are and where do we want to see ourselves in terms of development and other matters on national development in the near future" he said.

On personal initiatives at the constituency level, Hon. Sillah revealed that plans have been set and efforts are ongoing to improve the poor performance of students especially in core subjects like English, Science and Mathematics. He disclosed that the initiative will soon be a pilot project to be established as school summer programme in various schools in Banjul.

He further informed his people that he has already opened a trust fund account for other developments in the constituency as well as an office along Gloucester Street. He said plans are afoot to establish a vocational skill centre in Banjul to create empowerment opportunities for young people.

Also speaking at the meeting, Dr. Momodou Njie of Banjul North Constituency commended Honorable Sillah for the move in reaching out to them, noting that the initiative is not only timely and important but also a step that needs to be emulated by others in elective position.

"We must thank Hon. Sillah for organizing this consultation meeting because as electorates, it is our responsibility to be consulted of issues concerning us," he said.

Landing Sanyang the councilor for Box Bar Ward, also salute Hon. Sillah for the initiative and went on to assure him of his cooperation and collaboration for the betterment of the people of Banjul North Constituency.

Other speakers at the meeting included Abdou Coker, Eliman Jallow, Pap Ceesay and Madika John, all in Banjul North, expressed similar sentiments.

The Councilor for Box Bar Ward, Mr. Wuyeh Sanyang, also addressed the meeting.