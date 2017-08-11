11 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Gunjur and Kartong Fisherfolks Need to Resolve Their Dispute

The fisher folks of Gunjur and Kartong need to resolve their dispute because dumping fish in the midst of poverty and the lack of protein in many plates is not a solution.

Gunjur fisher folks feel that the Kartong fisher folks did the wrong thing and they stopped them while the Kartong fisher folks argue that they cannot be a judge and jury at the same time, that it is the ministry that should intervene to stop whoever has gone wrong. The two sides should sit down together with the ministry as mediator and negotiate on how they can implement their agreement.

We need to protect our fish resources and our environment too.

