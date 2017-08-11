Gambia: Will the Local Government Act Be Amended?

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to section 193 of the Constitution, "Local Government Administration in The Gambia shall be based on a system of democratically elected councils with a high degree of local autonomy." In short, the councils should have a high degree of autonomy.

It took five years after the coming into force of the 1997 Constitution for the Local Government Act to be enacted and after it was enacted it underwent a series of amendments which transformed councils into arms of the central government with Mayors and council Chairpersons capable of being removed through the backdoor. Will the Act be amended to ensure the devolution of power and to provide for direct election of Chairpersons of Councils? If the intention is to amend the laws, then time is running out. Foroyaa will find out from the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government what their intentions are.