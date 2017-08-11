Sierra Leone: SLRTC Boss Sails Through Parliament

Members of Parliament on Tuesday approved the newly appointed Board Chairman of the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation nominated by President Koroma.

Hon. David Bai Sesay was a former member of Parliament for Constituency 63, Tonkolili district from 2007-2012 and Chief Executive Officer of Tibempa Enterprises Ltd and Construction and General Services Company.

Hon. Conteh said his functions as board chair were adequately spelt out in the corporation's Act and that he would work in favour of the country.

"I intend to stick to that and to implement the law as provided in the Act. I plan to work and collaborate with management, staff and colleague board members to develop good policies that would stand the test of time," he said.

He assured the public of a safe, reliable affordable and sustainable transportation system in the country.

Members of Parliament across party lines expressed fine sentiments and commended the nominee for his good works and efficiency in pertinent work situations whilst he was an MP.

Hon J. B Mansaray advised that the nominee should work as a Sierra Leonean and not on partisan basis as there were many challenging issues in the transport sector.