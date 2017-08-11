11 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Bakayoko Opens Walsall Season Account in Defeat

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Walsall's striker Amadou Bakayoko scored his first goal of the season as Sheffield United came from a goal down to beat Walsall 3-2 on Wednesday evening at Bramall lane.

Bakayoko's opener was his fourth goal in four matches against the Blades and his first of the season and it was Walsall first goal of the which came in the 13th-minute - when Oztumer beat the offside trap and squared for Bakayoko to side-foot home from six yards out.

Ched Evans, who was introduced in the 52nd-minute set up two goals on his second Sheffield United debut as they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Walsall in the EFL Cup first round.

First, his 74th-minute shot was deflected into his own net by Kory Roberts, and then he crossed for Nathan Thomas to score before Daniel Lafferty added a third.

Erhun Oztumer made it 3-2 with an injury-time penalty. Meanwhile, Walsall lost their opening League One encounter away to Bury last Saturday.

Bury missed two penalties but still opened their Sky Bet League One campaign with a 1-0 victory over Walsall.

