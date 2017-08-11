11 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Leone Stars Continue Steadily Rise in FIFA Ranking

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone national football team, Leone Stars, continues their impressive progress in the monthly FIFA world ranking, moving seven places up from 83rd to 76 for the month of August, after gaining 447 points.

The West Africa nation was one of the best movers in the July classification as they moved 30 places to 83rd from 113 with 177 points then.

However, they have showed consistency this term moving upwards despite the senior team has not been in action since they defeated the Harambee Stars of Kenya 2-1 in Freetown in the opening match of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.

The country also made a step progress in the Africa ranking moving up from 17 to 16 which saw them above Congo, Kenya, Libya, Mauritania, and the 2017 African Cup of Nations host, Gabon.

Sierra Leone's group F 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier opponents, Ghana are placed 50th in the world stage and 9 in African while Kenya followed in 82nd and 18th in World and Africa respectively.

Ethiopia are the least ranked team in the group and despite their progress, they still sits 36 places in African and 120 in the global stage.

Egypt retained the top spot in the continent followed by Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal Tunisia and African champions Cameroon in respective order while Brazil knocked World Champions Germany off the top in the world rankings. Argentina are in third while Switzerland sit fourth places.

