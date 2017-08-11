11 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen On Impeachment of Justices

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed serious concern over attempts by members of the House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings against three Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia because of judicial decisions made by the Court.

In a special statement Thursday, the Liberian leader said the action by the House is clearly in violation of Article 73 of the Constitution of Liberia.

President Sirleaf said the Executive Branch of Government is not prepared and will not support any unconstitutional maneuverings from any of the institutions of government.

She said at this time, all branches should be working coordinately to ensure peaceful elections and smooth transfer of power.

The Liberian leader noted that in "our system of government, the Legislature is empowered to enact laws while and the Supreme Court is mandated and authorized to interpret the laws."

President Sirleaf said the process in the House of Representatives tends to undermine the peace, threaten the elections process currently underway, and create confusion and chaos in Liberia's fledgling democracy.

She then called on the members of the House of Representatives to abandon this course of action for the sake of peace and stability in Liberia.

The President maintained that the Executive Branch of Government will not support any action, which tends to undermine the Constitution and reverse the gains Liberia has made.

Liberia

President Sirleaf Concern Over Impeachment Proceedings

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed serious concern over recent attempts by some members of the House of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.