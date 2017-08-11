Liberia: Ellen On Impeachment of Justices

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed serious concern over attempts by members of the House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings against three Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia because of judicial decisions made by the Court.

In a special statement Thursday, the Liberian leader said the action by the House is clearly in violation of Article 73 of the Constitution of Liberia.

President Sirleaf said the Executive Branch of Government is not prepared and will not support any unconstitutional maneuverings from any of the institutions of government.

She said at this time, all branches should be working coordinately to ensure peaceful elections and smooth transfer of power.

The Liberian leader noted that in "our system of government, the Legislature is empowered to enact laws while and the Supreme Court is mandated and authorized to interpret the laws."

President Sirleaf said the process in the House of Representatives tends to undermine the peace, threaten the elections process currently underway, and create confusion and chaos in Liberia's fledgling democracy.

She then called on the members of the House of Representatives to abandon this course of action for the sake of peace and stability in Liberia.

The President maintained that the Executive Branch of Government will not support any action, which tends to undermine the Constitution and reverse the gains Liberia has made.