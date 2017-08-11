Photo: Nation

President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta receives his certificate after being declared the winner of the presidential elections.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has officially declared Jubilee's Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the presidential election in the just-concluded polls.

Mr Kenyatta garnered 8,203,290 votes to beat opposition national Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga who garnered votes 6,762,224.

President Kenyatta has reached out to Mr Odinga and his supporters calling on them to join him to build the nation together.

"Elections come and go but we are here to stay. There is no need for violence...your neighbour is your neighbour regardless of colour, tribe..." the president-elect said.

More to follow...