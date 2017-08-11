Cameroon: North West - Back to School Crusade Heightens

Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique prescribes best practices for effective resumption of schools at Regional Administrative, security forum.

The persistent Anglophone crisis is not helping matters in efforts to ensure the effective resumption of schools for the 2017/2018 academic year in the North West and it is against this backdrop that Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique has told education stake holders that posterity will judge them and children will hold them responsible if they fail to act responsibly in times like this.

The event was the Regional administrative and security coordination meeting in Mbengwi, Momo Division on August 9th, 2017 where the governor; hailed religious and traditional leaders, elite and all stakeholders working to stabilize things for normalcy to give education and development a chance in the region. The forum which emerges as the most important deliberatory outfit for the advancement of the region acknowledged that President Biya has extended a hand of fellowship with some responses to concerns raised by protesting Anglophone teacher trade unions and Common Law Lawyers.

Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique showcased special competitive examinations for candidates of English expression into the Common Law department of ENAM, the imminent reconstruction of the Babadjou- Bamenda road, special allocations to rehabilitate difficult spots of the Ring road etc. In effect, the challenges are enormous and the governor inspired stakeholders to shine and be good in the mirror of nation building in times like this. It was also a moment to recognize and show gratitude for the promotion of some sons of the region with recent Presidential Decrees that appointed Robinson Agha, Brigadier General and Awoh Ndang Denis as Inspector General in the Ministry of Public works.

Presentation's at the event featured communication strategies to counter falsehoods about the region, measures to ensure that transporters do not heed to ghost town calls, combat measures against contraband goods, level of execution of public investment projects, registration on electoral lists etc. In the backdrop of threats by unidentified people, successes recently registered with the organization of the University and Military games in Bamenda and the 2017 National day featured prominently for praise by the governor who urged the population to ignore ghost town calls and dominate fear imposed by people from elsewhere.