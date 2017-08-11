Gambia: Upcoming Gambian Artiste Solicits Support

Ebou Sanyang, an upcoming Gambian artiste has called for more support from organizations, philanthropists and individuals to upgrade his career as an artiste.

The young Gambian artiste made this called recently during an interview with The Point Entertainment and Lifestyle.

He said as upcoming artiste he was able to release his first single entitled "Outing the Sea".

According to him, the song mainly focuses on illegal migration in The Gambia and West Africa as a whole.

"A friend of mine was a victim of the illegal migration and he was captured, jailed, tortured and later deported back to The Gambia with an ill-health," he said

E.S still yarns for his music to be heard on the radio so that people that are interested in music will be able to support and sponsor his music to higher heights.

He revealed that the single that he has released has reached most of the migrants in Italy and other countries.

"I haven't released or any love song yet, but I think the situation we are in now needs more of education about the illegal migration and the youths to be self-sufficient," he added.

E.S said that the second song he wrote is yet to be released which he used as an instrument to challenge the youths to be self-sufficient and to believe in themselves.

"Some of the difficulties I encountered during the release of my first song is the financial problem to record the song; I am a car mechanic and the little that I get from that job is being used to meet my daily needs," he noted.

The young artiste assured that after getting a manager or has someone who can sponsor him, then with God's grace, his music will take The Gambia's music stream to higher heights.