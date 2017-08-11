Gambia: UNFPA Donates Sanitary Items to Households Affected By Windstorm, Flood

The UNFPA Assistant Country Representative, Momodou Mboge, yesterday presented over thousand dignity kits to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) for onward distribution to the affected victims of 2017 flash floods.

The presentation of materials held at the NDMA store in Kanifing, was aimed to provide some relief to the victims of the recent storms and rains.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Executive Director of National Disaster Management Agency, Alhagie Sanneh, conveyed sincere appreciation from the office of the vice president, under which the ministry, NDMA is hosted.

He said this was not the first time UNFPA was providing such support to NDMA, while he commended them for being among the few institutions that always come out when they are approached to offer support.

"These dignity kits are meant to support the victims of recent storms and rains that had hit most part of The Gambia," Sanneh stated.

He further stated that it has been a concern for the government of The Gambia, and the office of the vice president, hence they directed NDMA and the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction to reach out to colleagues, stakeholders, and partners in development to support those people that have been affected.

According to Mr Sanneh, UNFPA already established a traditional relationship which dates back to 2013 and from then they continue to give support in helping people to become dignified.

He said the targeted people are women and children and the general target is people who suffered from the storms.

He thanked them on behalf of Gambians, especially victims for the humanitarian gesture and assured them that the items would be distributed to the affected victims.

He said they would continue to work to make sure The Gambia is a resilience nation, is a nation where disaster risk is reduced to the minimum.

Momodou Mboge, UNFPA Assistant Country Representative and head of Programmes, described their traditional relationship with the National Disaster Management Agency, citing that this was not the first time they are involved in activities relating to preparedness and response to disaster.

Mr Mboge said UNFPA as an agency was committed to humanitarian needs in the country, saying that UNFPA considered humanitarian gestures as an integral part of development.

"It is without any doubt we decided to provide a thousand dignity kits for onward transmission for disaster affected victims in the rural areas," he commented.

He disclosed that UNFPA would extend their relationship to NDMA capacity building and many other activities that would bring resilience to some of these affected communities.

Sering Modou Joof, Deputy Executive Director of NDMA, said NDMA since inception in 2008, has had cordial relations with UNFPA.

"They had been coming to our aid at any moment we knocked on their door," he said.

He commended UNFPA for always supporting them with the necessary items such as sanitary materials, adding that he was optimistic that their cordial relationship would continue to nurture and grow from strength to strength in their quest to serve humanity.