Kenya: Margaret Nyairera Eases to 800 Million Final

Olympic 800m bronze medallist Kenya's Margaret Nyairera eased through to the women's 800m final on Friday at the ongoing World Championships in London.

Nyairera stayed behind Olympic 800m silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba for the better part of the race, passing 200m in 28.32 seconds and at the bell in 1:00.89 before the athlete from Burundi won in 2:01.11.

Nyairera claimed the second automatic qualifying place in 2:01.19 as the athletes from East Africa set up the grand final clash on Sunday against Olympic champion Caster Semenya from South Africa and 2012 World Junior 800m champion Ajee Wilson from USA.

Semenya, the 2009 World champion, won the second semi-final in 1:58.90 while Wilson, the 2016 World Indoor silver medallist claimed the first semi-final in 1:59.21.

"My big focus is to finish at the podium," said Nyairera, the 2014 World junior 800m champion. "I think my finishing tactics have improved compared to last year."

Nyairera called for Kenyans to pray for her and the team and urged the nation to remain peaceful and avoid violence after the elections.