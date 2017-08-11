11 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Margaret Nyairera Eases to 800 Million Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Rotich

Olympic 800m bronze medallist Kenya's Margaret Nyairera eased through to the women's 800m final on Friday at the ongoing World Championships in London.

Nyairera stayed behind Olympic 800m silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba for the better part of the race, passing 200m in 28.32 seconds and at the bell in 1:00.89 before the athlete from Burundi won in 2:01.11.

Nyairera claimed the second automatic qualifying place in 2:01.19 as the athletes from East Africa set up the grand final clash on Sunday against Olympic champion Caster Semenya from South Africa and 2012 World Junior 800m champion Ajee Wilson from USA.

Semenya, the 2009 World champion, won the second semi-final in 1:58.90 while Wilson, the 2016 World Indoor silver medallist claimed the first semi-final in 1:59.21.

"My big focus is to finish at the podium," said Nyairera, the 2014 World junior 800m champion. "I think my finishing tactics have improved compared to last year."

Nyairera called for Kenyans to pray for her and the team and urged the nation to remain peaceful and avoid violence after the elections.

Kenya

More Women Elected in Kenya, but the Numbers Still Fall Short

Kenya women have performed better in the 2017 elections, compared with 2013, but the numbers still fall short of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.