Sultry Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who recently separated from her former husband, Olakunle Churchill, said in an interview recently that she was ready to fall in love again once she finds the right person.

The mother of one, who has been off the movie scene for a while, told an online news platform that she has not lost hope in love, noting: "Love is a beautiful thing and love is exquisite.

"So, of course, I will remarry once I find true love."

About a month ago, Tonto and her hubby officially parted ways after months of accusations and counter- accusations that trailed their troubled marriage for several months.

Their separation came to an end after her father, Sunny Dikeh, and Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare, were seen in a video having a meeting to finalise the separation of the estranged couple.

The video clip later showed the Dikeh family returning the bride price to their erstwhile in-laws, a situation that officially ended their union as man and wife.