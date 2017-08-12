South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, who made headlines last month after she performed wearing a short dress and without underwear at the Durban July Festival, is billed to be part of the entertainment during the Harare Carnival Street Party next month.

The Carnival runs from the 1st to the 10th of September.

But show organizers, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) have warned the resident entertainer at Eyadini Lounge Umlazi in neighboring South Africa could be stopped from performing if she insists on not wearing her underwear.

"I hope she will be having her pant," ZTA Chief Executive Officer, Karikoga Kaseke said during a press conference in Harare Wednesday evening, leaving the house in stiches.

Kaseke said while the entertainer was welcome to Zimbabwe, she would have to be decently dressed at least for the street party and go naked at another joint at the Private Lounge.

"We think she will understand where we are coming from. If she cannot perform in panties then we don't want her. It will be taboo and the Chiefs will not like it; but maybe at the Private Club, those who want to see her without panties can go to the club," he said.

After her Durban July performance, Zodwa's pictures and videos went viral, making her an instant celebrity in Zimbabwe and across the continent.

She performed at Bulawayo's Club Connect to a full house and wowed the crowd as she wore her revealing outfit.

Zodwa says underwear doesn't make her feel comfortable and insists she is tightly in control of her life.

"I am me, a woman and I know who I am. I don't need to have underwear or other people to define me. I am comfortable without underwear and that is the way I am" she told a local weekly during her tour of the country.

The socialite and entertainer has made headlines in the last few months for her scanty dressing, which she said was her preference.

Other entertainers expected at the carnival include man of the moment, Jah Prayzah, Ninja President, Winky D and music superstar, Oliver Mtukudzi, who will perform at the opening reception along with Jah Prayzah.

There will also be artists from South Africa, among them Dr Malinga, Busiswa, Euphoric, Babes Oudumo as well as the DRCs man of the moment Werason.