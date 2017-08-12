Kenya: President Kenyatta Wins Election for Second Term, Pledges to Serve All Kenyans Equally

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner in the 2017 presidential election with 8, 203, 290 votes translating to 54.2 percent of the total votes cast.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared the President the winner at 10.17 p.m. Friday after the commission completed the tabulation of the votes relayed by Returning Officers in all Constituencies after 15,073, 662 Kenyans cast their ballots on August 8th.

Mr Chebukati also announced that President Kenyatta garnered at least 25 percent of the votes cast in 35 counties out of the 47 counties.

In his acceptance speech, President Kenyatta, who was flanked by his running mate, Deputy President William Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and the DP's spouse Rachel Ruto, pledged to serve all Kenyans without bias as the Jubilee Administration continues with its transformational development agenda.

He said he will serve all 45 million Kenyans equally as his Government continues with the work to create equitable prosperity for all.

The President also used his acceptance speech to reach out to his main rival Raila Odinga who got 6,762,224. The Head of State said he was extending a hand of friendship and of cooperation to the NASA candidate and all his supporters so that all Kenyans remain united for the progress of the country.

"To our worthy competitor, we are not enemies. In every competition there shall be winners and losers. I extend a hand of partnership, of cooperation. This country needs all of us to succeed and Kenyans want it to succeed," said the President. "I reach out to you, to all your supporters and to all those elected to the opposition bench. We shall work together to build this nation."

He assured Mr Odinga and other leaders elected on opposition tickets that he will always be ready to listen to them for the benefit of all Kenyans.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to remain united and to remember that they are all brothers and sisters. "To fellow Kenyans, elections come and go but Kenya is here to stay. Let us always remember that we are all brothers and sisters," said the President.

President Kenyatta, who campaigned on a platform of the foundation for progress his Government has laid down and his Action Plan to create more jobs, lower prices and boost security said he would work harder to make Kenya more prosperous.

"I pledge that I will leave this country better than I found it. We pledge that we will finish the work we started. We will rededicate ourselves more to serve this great nation," said the President at the IEBC's tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya where Mr Chebukati handed over to him the winner's certificate.

The President thanked his supporters, campaigners and staff for enduring long days and nights as he traversed the country over the last two months to reach out to Kenyans in all parts of the country.

He also congratulated the electoral commission for successfully completing the election process despite the many obstacles it faced in the lead up to the polls.

The President also thanked the hundreds of observers for their contribution to raise the standards of the Kenya election.