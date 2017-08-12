Nigeria: IAAF World Championships - Team Nigeria Continues Poor Run in London

The poor run of Team Nigeria at the ongoing IAAF World Championships in London continued Friday night as the two athletes representing the country in the 100m Hurdles event crashed out in the semifinals.

The duo of Lindsay Lindley and Tobi Amusan who had struggled to qualify for the semifinals could not go beyond that mark after registering poor times in their respective races.

Running in Heat 1, Lindsay finished in 7th place with a time of 13.18secs while Amusan who has consistently run under 13 seconds, failed to hit the right rhythm in her race where she finished 4th with a time of 13.04secs.

Aside Blessing Okagbare who is competing in the Long Jump final, hopes of an individual medal from the Team Nigeria contingent is over.

The only hope for medals for Nigeria is now in the 4x400m and 4x100m Women's relays.

Meanwhile, a statement from Nneka Ikem Anibeze, media aide to the sports minister indicates that Team Nigeria to the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London have been paid all camp allowances due to them.

According to the statement, the 14 competing athletes received $100 dollars per day for 14 days being $1,400 for each athlete except Edose Ibadin who left camp earlier with $800.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, who facilitated the payment said it was necessary to give the athletes their dues to encourage better performance.

"We will continue to support our sports men and women and pay them all their entitlements. Again we have paid the athletes all their allowances as a responsibility and to encourage them. These athletes are our pride irrespective of their performance. We have settled all their camp allowances today and that will also ginger them to good performances in the remaining events," he said.

The president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, thanked the Minister for making it possible for the athletes to be paid.