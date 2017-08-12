Nigeria: Listen to the Army, Don't Give Your Children to Boko Haram

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has backed the call by the Nigerian Army urging parents to stop donating their children to terrorists who in turn use them as suicide bombers.

The president of the council, Chief Gloria Laraba Shoda, made the call following a plea by the Army authorities that some parents were supporting the cause of Boko Haram insurgency by donating their girls as suicide bombers.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Shoda described the act as "unthinkable and despicable."

The council boss advised parents and guardian to stop the practice, adding that it was inhuman to donate children to be sacrificed for whatever reason or motive.

She appealed to traditional and community leaders, as well as other well-meaning Nigerians especially in the North East, to help dissuade people from donating their daughters or wards for indoctrination and suicide bombing missions.

The council boss also frowned at the discovery by the Army that some of these helpless minors were "donated" to the terrorists' sect by their parents and guardians, as part of their contribution to the perpetuation of the Boko Haram terrorism.

She called on States and Civil society organizations, to assist in protecting the large number of children on the streets, by helping them back to school.

According to her, there is an urgent need to step up social reawaken through constant sensitization of the youths on the dangers of religious indoctrination.

The council therefore advised parents to desist from the act, as it was destroying the social fabric of the society and the country at large.